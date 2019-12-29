A section of Kikuyu Council of Elders have endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 saying he is the best placed person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is set to retire in 2022.





Speaking on Sunday after meeting in an Eldoret Hotel,the elders under the umbrella “’Rift Valley Council of Elders”urged their counterparts from the Central region not to poke their noses into matters of their region.





"Some council leaders from Central have been fighting us since we visited the Deputy President. Let them know we are living in harmony with the Kalenjin. Kikuyus from Rift Valley shall continue working with the Kalenjin community and supporting Dr Ruto,” said the chairman of the elders in Rift Valley, Kinyanjui Kamau.





Kamau insisted that they are the ones who are most affected whenever clashes break out and so Kikuyu elders from the Central region should not interfere with their decisions.





He defended their visit to the native home of the DP in Sugoi during Christmas.





They also pointed fingers at a section of politicians who allegedly misguided the Kikuyu elders from Central.





Equity Bank Chairman, Peter Munga, is among a bunch of old men from Central Kenya who castigated the group for meeting William Ruto.



