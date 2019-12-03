Tuesday December 3, 2019 - Kiambu Deputy Governor, James Nyoro, has found himself between a rock and a hard place after a motion was filed in the Assembly to kick him out of office.





This is after he vowed that he can never work with the embattled Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, who was barred from the County due to corruption.





According to the motion, other grounds given for his impeachment were gross violation of the law by assuming the office of the Governor and mental incapacity to perform the duties of a Deputy Governor.

“In accordance with Standing Order 86 as read together with Article 179, 181 and 182 of the Constitution and Section 33 of the County Governments Act 2012, this assembly resolves to remove the deputy governor on the following grounds (listed above)," read the motion received by the assembly's clerk on December 3rd.





Nyoro had earlier alleged that he was not willing to work with his boss and if the County chief was to be allowed back in office, then he (the DG) would quit.





Governor Waititu has expressed hope that he will get back to his official duties as the County chief and operate from his headquarters.





“I have been praying to get my leadership power back and these prayers are getting answered soon.”





“I believe I will be back in office within the month of December,” remarked Waititu while speaking in Limuru.



