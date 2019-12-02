Monday, December 2, 2019 - Kenya’s rugby 7s team has caused stir on social media after they posed in Kenyan branded underwear in Dubai.





In the photo that indicates the lads in high spirits ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series this weekend, the squad posed by the poolside wearing nothing but underwears with the colours of the Kenyan flag.





Shujaa have been placed in a tough group that consists of England, South Africa and Spain.

The photo has left ladies drooling and gasping for air for obvious reasons.