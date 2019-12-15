Sunday, December 15, 2019-

Gospel singer, Kevin Bahati, is on the receiving end from Kenyans over his comments on King Kaka’s hard hitting Wajinga Nyinyi song.





In the song that was released on Saturday December 14, the rapper addresses the sorry state of affairs in Kenya while calling out politicians who are running this country down-including President Uhuru.





The song has since gone viral and stirred a conversation among Kenyans on voting along tribal lines.





Reacting to the song, Bahati took to twitter to commend King Kaka for having the courage to speak truth to power and urged Kenyans to vote wisely.





However, his post rubbed many the wrong way given that he was among musicians who campaigned for Jubilee and President Uhuru in the 2017 elections.





See his post and reaction from Kenyans below.















