



Monday, December 9, 2019

- This slay queen who thinks marriage is all about unlimited sex says she can’t wait to get married so she can enjoy Twa Twa Twa every day.





Taking to twitter, the Lady by the name Muthoni, wrote:





“Can’t wait to get married Ninyanduliwe kila siku,”





This could explain why most marriages nowadays end before they even begin in earnest due to the crazy expectations from either party.











What most people, especially the millenials, do not know is that sex becomes stale pretty fast and if it is the only motivation to get married then marriage won’t last.





See her post and the savage response she received below.



