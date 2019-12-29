Sunday, December 29, 2019- Kenyan beauty, Irene Mukii, who is the reigning Miss Kenya, has won the 2019 Miss Africa Beauty Pageant.





The Mathematics and Computer Science student of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) was crowned in an event held in on Saturday in Nigeria.





She saw off competition from 21 other contestants with Miss Angola, Daniela Lopes, emerging as first runner up and Miss South Africa, Ethel Maimela as second runner up.









Check out some of her photos below.



