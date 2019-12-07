Saturday, December 7, 2019- Kenya NAVY divers have retrieved the wreckage of a saloon car that plunged into the Indian Ocean hours after the driver’s body was recovered.





The incident happened on Saturday morning after the driver reportedly sped past the ramp a Likoni ferry and plunged into the ocean.





The maroon saloon car was retrieved shortly after noon, three hours after the body of its driver identified as John Mutinda (46) was recovered.





“After purchasing a ticket, the driver drove off to the ramps with high speed to the ocean even after being flagged by our ramp controllers to slow down and stop,” the statement from Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) read.









The incident came just two months after a mother and her 4-year-old daughter drowned in the ocean after their car slid off Ferry midstream and t took Kenya Navy and private divers 13 days to retrieve the car and bodies.





See photos below.















