Thursday, 12 December 2019- A 55-year-old Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier committed suicide in the house of a neighbour whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife.





The body of Kimosop Chepkwony was found hanging on a rope inside the house of his wife’s alleged lover, in Kapkiamo village, Baringo County, on Wednesday.





According to reports, the deceased took his life after he found that his 40-year-old wife had been cheating on him for years with his neighbour, retired KDF soldier.









A brother of the deceased, Kiptui Cherurich, told reporters that his late brother, who seemed disturbed, was seen buying a new rope at a local trading centre the day before.





“He also bought several cigarettes and left in frustration. We did not know where he went to later on,” Cherurich is quoted saying.





The deceased never returned home that night.





However, on Wednesday morning, his family were awoken by a piercing scream from the accused neighbour’s wife who found Chepkwony’s body hanging from the rafters of her house.





The deceased’s family has dismissed the suicide narrative as they suspect Chepkwony was murdered considering that his feet were found touching the ground which was odd if he had indeed hanged himself.





The deceased body was taken to the mortuary at Baringo Hospital, while the widow’s alleged lover and his wife are being held at Baringo North Police Station pending investigation.



