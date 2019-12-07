Saturday December 7, 2019

-Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr has commented about the Friday arrest of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





Sonko was arrested in Voi hours after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji ordered his arrest over misappropriation of Sh 357 million.





Commenting about his arrest, Mutula took a swipe at the police and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following the dramatic arrest of Sonko.





Mutula said the arrest will not serve any purpose other than making Sonko a hero.





“The mishandling of and dramatic airlifting of Governor Sonko & front page spread in all newspapers has not served any purpose other than make him a hero! The court day will be a scene from Hollywood," he said.





Sonko will be arraigned in court on Monday where he answer charges of resisting arrest and embezzlement of public funds.



