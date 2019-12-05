Friday December 06, 2019 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, over the misappropriation of Sh 357 million shillings





Addressing a presser on Friday, Haji said investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had yielded sufficient evidence to sustain charges against the flamboyant Governor.





"I have ordered for the immediate arrest and arraignment of Sonko and other officials for the crimes of conflict of interest arising from having received money from the county of Nairobi while serving as governor, unlawful acquisition of public property, money laundering and other economic crimes," Haji said.

He also said that investigations have been challenging because of repeated attempts by the accused to obstruct them by the deployment of intimidation tactics .





Other City Hall officials in the soup are County Secretary Peter Mbugua, members of the tender committee, Patrick Mwangangi, Samuel Ndung'u, Edwin Kariuki, Lawrence Mwangi, Preston Miriti among others.



