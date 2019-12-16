Monday December 16, 2019 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka may be headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp after all.





This is after calls for the two leaders to unite ahead of the 2022 General Election intensified.





The debate was kicked off by former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama last week, when he claimed he will lead alliance talks between the two, during an interview with a Kamba vernacular radio.





Yesteday, Machakos Town Member of Parliament Victor Munyaka appeared to echo the remarks, stating that the Kamba region stands to benefit if it works with the DP, whom he says appears closer to the seat.





Munyaka observed that under Ruto's leadership, the interests of the Kamba community will be considered, which makes it the way to go.





“We have told our people, let us join hands and work together with the Deputy President because he is the clear front-runner.”





“As a community, our interests will be safeguarded in the Ruto team,” he said.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, who urged politicians from the region to rally behind the push.





"The Kamba people must be in the next government.”





“We are aware who will form the next government and do not want to be left out," he said.



