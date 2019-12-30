Tuesday, December 31, 2019- Media Personality Betty Kyallo, has opened up on her daughter’s dangerous illness that saw her stay in the Intensive Care Unite (ICU) for one month.





The K24 weekend presenter took to Instagram to reveal how early this year her 4-year old daughter, Ivanna, was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called ADEM (acute disseminated encephalomyelitis).





Betty states that this was one of the most trying times in her life as a mother since she was crushed to see her daughter wasting away and there was nothing she could do.





Fortunately, after four months of hospitalization, her daughter recovered her mobility, vocal ability and other cognitive abilities that she had lost.





Read her post below.





“ What this means is that one day my beautiful four year old daughter stopped walking, soon stopped talking, soon stopped eating soon was so drowsy couldn’t keep her eyes open and thereafter went into a deep coma that she had to be taken to ICU and put on life suppport for a whole month, ”





“ For the Larger part of her diagnosis doctors couldn’t even figure out what was wrong with her. We did numerous tests looking at every organ and blood but for a long time of hospitalization in Nairobi Hospital Children's ward we couldn't find it. All the while she kept deteriorating every day losing one function after another. Today she could talk the next day she couldn't make a sentence”





"I was depressed, cried silently sometimes hoping God would see my tears. I always feared going to the ward or ICU because I wasn't sure what function she would lose the next day or hour. Thankfully God saw my tears . "





" She's even bolder, more confident, talks too much, more intelligent and it’s nothing short of a miracle. God has truly come through for me and my family in big way. That's why I couldn't fail to Glorify Him through this post. I saw my blessing and miracle, "



