



Thursday, December 12, 2019 -A pretty lady from Chuka is cursing why she allowed a man she had sex with recently takes photos of their sex escapades after he leaked them online.





The merciless man posted the photos online, claiming that the young and sexy lady who is identified as, Fridah, has been spreading her legs to anything with a trouser.





Despite countless ladies falling victims of leaked nudes – including popular female politicians like Esther Passaris and Fatma Gedi, women never seem to learn.





The guy posted photos of the lady in her birthday suit soon after exchanging fluids during marathon sex.





See this.



























