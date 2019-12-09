Monday, December 9, 2019 - When night falls, Liddos Strip Club which is located at a dingy backstreet in down town Nairobi is busy with activity as horny men flock there to be entertained by naked ladies.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt live sex shows have been introduced at the club on weekends and even a room set aside where starved customers go and have sex with strippers after negotiating.





We are also informed that the young strippers at the club, majority being school dropouts from Nairobi’s Eastland area, are paid a mere Sh 1,000 per night to display madness to men while naked and high on drugs.





When the business is bad, there are paid a mere 500 bob.





Here are more steamy videos taken inside the infamous club.