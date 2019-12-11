Wednesday December 11, 2019 - An outspoken Jubilee Party legislator has called for the impeachment of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, after he was arrested and prosecuted over the misappropriation of Sh 357 million.





Speaking during an interview on K24, Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, said that the Governor needs to be impeached because he is a criminal who has perfected the art of stealing public money.





Kioni said that the County boss has proven that he cannot manage Nairobi, adding that he needs to be sent home with immediate effect.

Sonko was arrested on Friday after a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.





“There is no need for a deputy Governor in Nairobi, what needs to be done is Sonko needs to be impeached and have a by-election,” Kioni stated.





He concluded by saying that all leaders whose names are mentioned adversely in graft need to step aside and pave way for investigations.





“If resources have been mismanaged under your watch, then as a leader you have to step aside," he stated.



