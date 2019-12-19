Thursday, December 19, 2019 - Joash Marube, the heartless monster who murdered his pregnant wife and 4-year old daughter in cold blood four years ago, has been sentenced to 30-years in jail.





Marube was found guilty of the two murders that took place four years ago in Keroka, Nyamira County.





Among those who testified in the case is his nephew, Brian Rioba, who told the court he saw the convict assault Asenath Kerubo- who was 8 months pregnant and their 4-year old daughter, Naomi Nyatichi.









“Marube slapped his wife before hitting her with an object while the other man hit her with a wooden plank,” Rioba said.





The wooden plank and piece of metal were presented in court by Mr. Joseph Chepkonga, an Investigative Officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as evidence.





He also presented rope believed to have been used to strangle Kerubo, a knife, a pair of shoes, a padlock and a jacket owned by the convict.







