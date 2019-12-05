Thursday, December 5, 2019 - A new prophet has emerged and urged the self-proclaimed Mighty Prophet of God David Owuor of Repetance and Holliness Ministry to pass the mantle to him.





The new prophet who calls himself Prophet Stephen Thuranira, alleges that God spoke to him with a clear message that Prophet Owuor should now vacate office and let him also do the Lord’s work.





He commended Owuor for the great miracles he has performed and told him that in the spirit of handshake, he should let him continue with the Lord’s work.





"It is now my turn, vacate your office in the spirit of the handshake,” the self-proclaimed prophet who claims the rapture is near said.





The new bearded prophet who almost resembles Owuor alleges that the church has lost the way and that’s why God has sent him to come and rescue the believers before the rapture.

Watch video.