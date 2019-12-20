Friday, December 20, 2019 - A concerned Kenyan is wondering whether Kalenjin is the official language in the management board of Karabak University after spotting the names of members of the University’s governing council.
He wrote on Group Kenya facebook page saying “In Kabarak university kalenjin is the official language in boardroom .Management board is entirely made of kalenjin ethnic community.
PRO- CHANCELLOR -: Gideon Kipsielei Moi
VICE- CHANCELLOR -:Prof. Henry Kiplangat
MEMBERS OF THE UNIVERSITY GOVERNING COUNCIL
CHAIRMAN :- Prof. John Lonyangapuo
VICE- CHAIRMAN :- Dr. John Kibosia
MEMBER :- Hon. Raymond Moi
MEMBER :- Bishop Silas Yego
MEMBER :- Bishop Robert Langat
MEMBER :- Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Lazaro Sumbeiywo
MEMBER :- Eng John Cherogony
MEMBER :- Mr. Kipngetich Bett
MEMBER :- Prof. Ciarunji Chesaina
How can a university which is supposed to be a place of diversity promote such levels of tribalism?
