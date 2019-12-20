Friday, December 20, 2019 - A concerned Kenyan is wondering whether Kalenjin is the official language in the management board of Karabak University after spotting the names of members of the University’s governing council.





He wrote on Group Kenya facebook page saying “In Kabarak university kalenjin is the official language in boardroom .Management board is entirely made of kalenjin ethnic community.



PRO- CHANCELLOR -: Gideon Kipsielei Moi



VICE- CHANCELLOR -:Prof. Henry Kiplangat



MEMBERS OF THE UNIVERSITY GOVERNING COUNCIL



CHAIRMAN :- Prof. John Lonyangapuo



VICE- CHAIRMAN :- Dr. John Kibosia



MEMBER :- Hon. Raymond Moi

MEMBER :- Bishop Silas Yego

MEMBER :- Bishop Robert Langat

MEMBER :- Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Lazaro Sumbeiywo

MEMBER :- Eng John Cherogony

MEMBER :- Mr. Kipngetich Bett

MEMBER :- Prof. Ciarunji Chesaina



How can a university which is supposed to be a place of diversity promote such levels of tribalism?