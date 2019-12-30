Monday December 30, 2019 - Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has revealed a plan that will tighten the noose for those hoping to clinch leadership positions in the party.





Speaking during an interview at his Asembo, Rarieda home in Siaya County, Tuju stated that leaders facing corruption charges would be locked out of the party elections slated for March 2020.





“You cannot abet corruption and say you are a staunch member of Jubilee yet the party advocates for zero tolerance to corruption in its manifesto,” Tuju said.





According to the Jubilee Secretary General, the move is in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta's zero-tolerance to corruption and enforcing the party's constitution that bars members with integrity issues from occupying any position in the party.





He reiterated the president's committed to ensuring the BBI report was implemented for the benefit of all Kenyans.





“The President is for the opinion that no Kenyan, from whichever community, should live in fear that the next dispensation is likely not to favour him or her,” he added.





His remarks come after several Jubilee leaders have been implicated in corruption scandals in the country.





Among them are governors, Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu).





The Kenyan DAILY POST



