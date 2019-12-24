Tuesday December 24, 2019 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been dealt a severe blow after three Ukambani governors snubbed his meeting.





Kalonzo had made personal invites to governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) at his Yatta farm, but all failed to attend.





According to reports, Governor Mutua gave his apologies, citing that his life was in danger.

Kivutha and Ngilu, however, failed to send their apologies.





While addressing a crowd during the meeting, Kalonzo declared that he had made a personal decision to drum up support for whichever political formation that President Uhuru Kenyatta would support in 2022.





“I have made a resolution that I and the Kamba community are not flip-flopping and where Uhuru will be even after 2022, we will be there.”





“We are now engaging everybody as a free gear.”





“But our true direction is to support Uhuru.”





“I have not spoken to Raila of late but I know his support for Uhuru till he finishes his term has not changed," Kalonzo proclaimed.





Kalonzo was Odinga's running mate in both the 2017 and 2013 General Elections.



