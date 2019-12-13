Friday December 13, 2019 - United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (NCTAD) Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi has opened up over his future plans after he leaves his current position.





Speaking during an interview on Thursday, Mukhisa Kituyi said that he is ready to come back into the country to offer his leadership.





He noted that his retirement will be an ideal moment for him to prove to the world that Kenya has good leaders as well as citizens who mean for the nation.





The Former Kimilili Member of Parliament said that he loves his country and would be offering his leadership once he leaves the UN.





"When I leave the UN and become a free citizen, I will dedicate the rest of my life in helping to prove Kenya has enough citizens who can never be held hostage by thieves forever," he said in an interview shared on Twitter.





