Tuesday December 3, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party office in Kimilili, Bungoma County, has been closed and repainted.





This was revealed by area lawmaker, Didmus Barasa, after his ultimatum to return his cap that was snatched by ODM goons in Kibra elapsed.





The MP had given the party a three-day ultimatum to return his signature cap allegedly stolen by ODM supporters in Kibra last month, failure to which he would deface the office.





"I was sending Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to Raila Odinga and tell him to give me my signature cap within three days failure to which I will have all ODM party offices in Bungoma painted blue and red. (Nilikuwa namtuma gavana Oparanya aende aambie Raila Odinga anirudishie kofia yangu kwa siku tatu kama watakosa kurudisha kofia yangu kwa siku tatu hakuna office yoyote ya Odm hapa Bungoma yote tunapaka rangi ya nyekundu na rangi ya blue),"said Barasa in a video shared on Facebook.





Speaking on Tuesday, Didmus said he has since facilitated and influenced the handover of the office back to the premises owner, adding that it has been repainted black.





"The ODM office in Kimilili has already been repainted black and taken over by its owner, ODM doesn't have an office in Kimilili (Tayari ile ofisi ya ODM Kimilili imepakwa rangi nyeusi na imechukuliwa na mwenyewe, ODM haina ofisi Kimilili)," he said on Bunge La Maisha on Radio Maisha.





He said just as he was humiliated in Kibra during the by-election day last month, on grounds that it was the ODM bedroom, he too will not condone ODM in his own bedroom.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



