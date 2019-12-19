Thursday December 19, 2019

-Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seems tired with a marriage of over 40 years with his wife Mama Ida Odinga, going by what he said on Wednesday.





During an interview with the media after he had a shave at an upmarket barbershop in Nairobi, Raila praised the services that he had received.





He went ahead to joke on how he was now looking good and was out to search for beautiful girls, to whom he referred using Swahili words 'ndogo ndogo'.





"I have come to the barbershop and they have given me good services. They have given me manicure and pedicure. They have decorated me well and now I am looking good. So I am looking for beautiful girls.(Sasa nimekuja kwa kinyozi, na nimetengenezwa vizuri.





Nimeona wameangalia makucha, na kule chini kwa miguu, wamenipamba vizuri mpaka mimi nang'ara. Sasa natafuta ndogo ndogo)," Raila Odinga said





Shortly after the joke, everybody in the room burst into lengthy laughter.





