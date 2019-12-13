Friday December 13, 2019

- Chief Justice David Maraga is on the spotlight after he skipped

Thursday’s Jamhuri Day celebrations held at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.





At Nyayo Stadium, the front-row seat reserved for Maraga remained conspicuously vacant throughout the event.





Senior judicial officers including Supreme Court judges and the Registrar of Judiciary also skipped the event presided over by President Kenyatta.





Maraga‘s absence was unexpected that Deputy President William Ruto acknowledged him when he delivered his written speech.





The decision followed his last month’s bitter protest of an alleged well-orchestrated plot by senior government functionaries to frustrate his office.





In the press briefing rant, the Chief Justice listed an alleged mistreatment during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa and declared he would henceforth choose which functions to attend.





Also consciously missing was Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who is facing charges of corruption.





Sonko was on Wednesday released on a Sh15 million cash bail.



