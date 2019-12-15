Sunday December 15, 2019

-Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer, Ezekiel Mutua, has said his board will not crack down on rapper King Kaka over his Wajinga Nyinyi masterpiece that speaks about ills facing the country such as corruption and bad governance.





Commenting on his Facebook page after the rap song went viral on Saturday , Mutua said King Kaka enjoys the fruits of Kenya's growing and vibrant democracy that he said are not hanging low in neighbouring Uganda and Rwanda.





Mutua instead, urged Kenyans to reflect on the message in the poetic piece that has rattled the political class and pricked the conscience of the nation.





He further directed those affected to seek redress in court as KFCB will not interfere with Wajinga Nyinyi's production.





"King Kaka's "Wajinga Nyinyi" new release is evidence that we are a free country. He has used his creative licence to prick our conscience. Anyone defamed can seek legal redress, but as a Board, we will not interfere with the production".





“Let people reflect on the message, but the fact that the rapper can do such production and walk scot-free is evidence that our democracy has come of age. Try that in Uganda or Rwanda and things will be different!” Mutua stated.



