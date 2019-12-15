Sunday, December 15, 2019 -Former radio presenter and late Mutula Kilonzo’s side-dish, Caroline Mutoko, was blasted badly on twitter after she joined the online movement in support for a revolution against bad leadership in the Country.





The trending hash-tag #RevolutionNow started after local rapper, King Kaka, released a thought provoking song dubbed, Wajina Nyinyi, calling out on various Kenyan leaders and castigating the Government.





Caroline Mutoko was told to keep off the heated debate on revolution that is currently trending because she is among the prominent media personalities who campaigned for the rogue Jubilee Government.





The Netizens revived a post where Mutoko bragged about being part of a group that met to raise funds for Jubilee party campaigns in 2017.





The socialite bimbo was told to keep off the revolution debate because she is among those who drummed up support for Jubilee Government.



See how she was blasted badly.









