Friday November 13, 2019-

Trade and Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has asked Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to stop disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.





In a tweet on Thursday, Kuria termed President Uhuru Kenyatta as a fool for believing leaders like Waiguru and former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo.





He termed Waiguru as a harlot and said she has lost her popularity in Kirinyaga County.





Kuria also revealed that Munya had warned him against visiting Meru region for allegedly disrespecting the Head of State.





The vocal Jubilee politician who has been a serious critique of Uhuru's administration said he received a call from Munya in the middle of the night and he informed him never to set his foot in Meru.





"There is a man by the name Munya from Meru, he called me at night and told me I should not step in Meru because I am disrespecting the president," said Kuria.





He disclosed his enmity with Munya was as a result of his consistent push to have milk factories in Kenya buy milk from locals instead of importing it from Uganda in powder form.





"Munya has conspired with cartels to import powder milk from Uganda and instead of banning powdered milk for all companies, he bans government companies only. We wan't all of them stopped so that our farmers can have a market for their milk,





"I even told the deputy president to go tell Museveni we have an excess of over 400 million litres of milk, we don't need to import from him neither do we want the eggs," Kuria stated.



