Tuesday December 10, 2019 - Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando Wa Kabando, has said Deputy President William Ruto is organising a rebellion against President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mt Kenya region.





In a post on social media on Monday, Kabando alleged that the DP was using his Tanga Tanga group and Jubilee Party (JP) leadership in Parliament, which he said was loyal to him, to cause an uprising against the Head of State.





He urged Uhuru to act swiftly and tame Ruto, noting that if he fails to do so, there will be 'mass action' which will heavily dent his legacy.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta must call the bluff on Tanga Tanga if he hopes to have semblance of a credible legacy.”





“DP is effectively marshaling a merciless rebellion against his boss.”





“JP Parliamentary leadership only in name.”





“Failure, I fear mass action may erupt," Kabando said.





Dr Ruto currently commands Muranga, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Embu, Laikipia and Tharaka Nithi Counties.





The only Counties in Mt Kenya that Uhuru controls are Kiambu and Meru Counties.



