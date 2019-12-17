Tuesday December 17, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to disappoint anyone who criticised him over the SGR project which has been the subject of debate since the launch of its second phase.





Speaking while commissioning the SGR freight operations to Naivasha Inland Container Depot at Syokimau in Machakos County, Kenyatta reiterated the importance of the railway project.





In his speech, the Head of State argued that it will create jobs and better lives for Kenyans contrary to the perception of many.





"It’s important to learn from history.”





“Nairobi owes its existence to the Kenya-Uganda Railway.”





“Before the rail line, there was no Nairobi.”

“With time, we will prove wrong the naysayers who claim that the railway to Naivasha is the railway to nowhere.”





"Despite all the criticism and the negative stories about the SGR, the necessity of the project and the wisdom in the investment is being vindicated with time," he affirmed.





The President was speaking in response to various publications that had described Phase 2A of the SGR as a waste of resources.





He went on to disclose that investors had seized the opportunity to develop Kenya through the project.





"We are glad to note that, already, there is an investor who has moved in at the ICD in Naivasha.”





“Many more investors have expressed interest in the ICD.”



