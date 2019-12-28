Saturday December 28, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto has once again caused a stir in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession battle in 2022 after saying he will not vie for presidency if Kenyans are going to kill each other like in 2007 and 2017.





Speaking at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County last Thursday when he hosted some Kikuyu leaders drawn from the Rift Valley region, Ruto said he was ready to stand down from the 2022 presidential race if his candidacy would spark chaos.





Dr Ruto said he would not want any Kenyan to die because they were backing his political ambition to become the country’s fifth president.





The DP stressed his commitment to pursuing peace among communities to ensure the country never slides back into anarchy because of elections as it happened in December 2007.





“I do not want Kenyans to fight because of me. That is how serious I am. I don’t want people to lose lives because of any politicians. Whether we get the seat or not, what I want the most is peace in this nation. I would rather step aside and not vie for any political seat than to have Kenyans kill each other over elections again,” he stated.



