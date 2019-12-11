Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnston Muthama, has distanced himself from reports claiming that he has endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 candidature.





In a telephone conversation, Muthama noted that he had never addressed the matter of his preferred candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 in any forum or to journalists, and termed the report as mendacious and misleading.





"Those are baseless reports and I will not be dragged into denying nor confirming as I never uttered such remarks.”





"They are generated from the author's own perspective.”

“I am not out of politics.”





“I never lost and I will continue being there.”





“The only thing I said was that I would not stand in the 2017 elections and that's what I did," Muthama argued.





In September 2019, Muthama spoke out against reports which indicated that held the opinion that ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and Kalonzo Musyoka needed to retire from active politics.





The reports had also alleged that Muthama was unhappy with the handshake and that Odinga should not have agreed to a handshake with President Kenyatta.





“I am the only clean politician in this country and people want to ruin my reputation.”





“I did not say that Raila and Kalonzo should retire from politics. That is false," he stated.



