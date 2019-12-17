Tuesday December 17, 2019 - Celebrated city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has declared that he will fight for the downtrodden and those intimidated by the “high and mighty” in Kenya.





Ahmednasir made these comments on Tuesday after Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, threatened to sue musician Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka over lyrics of his song titled Wajinga Nyinyi.





Ms Waiguru, through her lawyers Kiragu Wathuta and Company Advocates, on Monday evening demanded that King Kaka pulls down the Wajinga Nyinyi hit.





In her demand letter, Waiguru also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to King Kaka to offer a full unconditional admission of liability in writing.

But in a tweet on Tuesday, Ahmednasir offered to represent King Kaka in court and said no one among the ruling elite was defamed by the popular rap song.





“I said and I repeat..I will give legal representation to @RabbitTheKing against ANYONE who sues him for the lyric #Wajinganyiyi .I'm of the considered view that no one amongst the ruling elites or the masses was defamed. UGLY, CRASS and LEWD commentaries on soceity are PRIVILEGED,” Ahmednasir wrote.





“The Era when the RICH/POWERFUL could STOP/GAG the POOR/WEAK through court injunctions and police threats is GONE..OVER..DEAD. let us listen to and reflect on the lyrics of #Wajinganyiyi @RabbitTheKing@ton,” Ahmednasir added.



