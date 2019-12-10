Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - A lady has narrated how a man she met through her cousin took her for a night out where they indulged in alcohol and despite chewing a blackout, the gentleman never harmed her.





Many men take advantage of ladies when they are drunk but this dude behaved like a gentleman.





He allegedly took her to his house and bathed her - without sexually assaulting her.





They slept in the same bed without the guy even touching her.





“Not all men are rapists” she says after the incident.

This is what she posted on twitter.