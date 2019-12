Sarah Wairimu , the widow of slain Dutch tycoon, Tob Cohen, has moved to court demanding to be paid Sh 500 million over loss of her property in Kitisuru.

Wairimu, who is the chief suspect in the murder that happened in January 20 th this year,

accused the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti and the Director of Public Prosecutions ,Noordin Haji of damaging her property.