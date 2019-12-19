Thursday December 19,2019-

Sarah Wairimu , the widow of slain Dutch tycoon, Tob Cohen, has moved to court demanding to be paid Sh 500 million over loss of her property in Kitisuru.





Wairimu, who is the chief suspect in the murder that happened in January 20 th this year, accused the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti and the Director of Public Prosecutions ,Noordin Haji of damaging her property.





She consequently demanded the DCI and DPP to pay her the Sh500 million as compensation.





“We are seeking order to have Kinoti personally summoned to appear in court to render a full account of the property, including providing a full inventory and steps he has taken to preserve the condition, value of the estate of the deceased...,” said her lawyer Samora Owino.





Wairimu, in addition, appealed to the court to direct the registrar of birth and deaths to issue a death certificate to her late husband.





The widow further informed the court that she jointly owned some of the property with her husband.





According to prosecutions, Wairimu killed her husband and dumped her body in a septic tank inside their Kitisuru home.



