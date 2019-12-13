0 , , , ,
Friday, December 13, 2019- This lady has revealed her dark past and advised fellow women not to allow their past derail them from getting good  husbands.

She revealed that when she was a single lady, she slept with 4 married men and despite her dark past, she got a caring and faithful husband, who she claims has never cheated on her for the 6 years they have been married.

“ Having  a dark past doesn’t mean that God won’t give you a good man” the lady says.

