Thursday December 5, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that he is less concerned about who will be elected as his successor in the fast-approaching 2022 General Elections.





This comes even as the Head of State, who in the run-up to the 2013 and 2017 elections, promised to support his Deputy, William Ruto, to take over after him when he retires in 2022.





Speaking in Mang'u, Gatundu South in Kiambu on Wednesday, Uhuru said that the decision will lie in the hands of Kenyans, and he doesn't care who will be picked.

“Kenyans want a leader who will not disrupt businesses or their day to day lives.”





“It doesn’t matter if it will be Njuguna, Waweru, Haji, Onyango or any other name who will be voted in,” stated Uhuru.





He told the political class to shelve unending politicking and engage in what they were elected to do, urging them to properly utilize public funds for the benefit of Kenyans.





“Kenyans want peace, unity and proper utilisation of public resources and not daily empty rhetoric,” added Uhuru, who opened the Mang'u Catholic Church.





The event was snubbed by area politicians allied to Ruto, among them Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, one of the fiercest critics of the proposed referendum to implement the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.



