Monday December 29, 2019 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has come out guns blazing, faulting the media for allegedly quoting him out of context.





Early this week, Kalonzo is said to have promised to support President Uhuru Kenyatta's camp in the run-up to 2022 polls.





“I have made a resolution that I and the Kamba community are not flip-flopping and where Uhuru will be even after 2022, we will be there,” said Kalonzo.





“We are now engaging everybody as a free gear.”





“But our true direction is to support Uhuru.”





“I have not spoken to Raila of late but I know his support for Uhuru till he finishes his term has not changed,” he added.





However, he was forced to denounce his remarks almost immediately after it threatened to tear apart Ukambani unity, with his confidant Johnston Muthama vowing to take over Ukambani leadership.





In an interview, Kalonzo insisted that he never said that he will support whatever President Uhuru Kenyatta decides.





"I didn't say whatever Uhuru decides.”





“You should not put words in my mouth.”





“I said we are working with President Uhuru Kenyatta towards 2022 and possibly beyond," he said.





The former Vice President has been Raila Odinga's running mate in the last two elections and is currently Kenya's Special envoy to South Sudan.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



