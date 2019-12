- Celebrated Kenyan media personality and actress, Eve D’Souza, is officially off the market.

The former Capital FM presenter recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Simon Anderson, on a beach in India.

The 40-year old lass took to social media to gush over herto-be saying she can’t wait to marry him.

“The entire universe conspired to help us find each other and it was truly worth the wait."





"Once in a lifetime, you meet someone special who changes everything."





“I can’t wait to marry you and look forward to a lifetime of adventures and special moments together,” she wrote.