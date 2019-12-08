Sunday, December 8, 2019 - Celebrated Kenyan media personality and actress, Eve D’Souza, is officially off the market.





The former Capital FM presenter recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Simon Anderson, on a beach in India.





The 40-year old lass took to social media to gush over her husbae-to-be saying she can’t wait to marry him.





“The entire universe conspired to help us find each other and it was truly worth the wait."



"Once in a lifetime, you meet someone special who changes everything."



“I can’t wait to marry you and look forward to a lifetime of adventures and special moments together,” she wrote.

The Auntie Boss actress is among few Kenyan celebrities who have managed to keep their private life off social media.





During a past interview, the multi-talented lass disclosed why she has never gone public about her love life.





“The way my family approaches relationship is, until it is dead serious I don’t want to introduce anyone.





“My self-esteem has always been based on my career and not on relationships."



“It’s not like I’m dying to show off a man," she said.





See the photos below.











