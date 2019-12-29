Monday December 30, 2019-

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has once again maintained that he will work with President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure he builds a solid legacy before he retires in 2022.





In an interview with a local daily over the weekend, Kalonzo said he is ready to work with Uhuru but not his deputy William Ruto.





Kalonzo also ruled out supporting ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.





The former Vice President says that it will equally be impossible to convince him to again throw his weight behind Raila.





"Even if my brother says let us support this other person I will ask; how many times will I support my brother Raila Odinga? It's impossible. (Hata kama ndugu yangu atasema tusuport mwingine huyu nitauliza nitasuport ndugu yangu Raila Odinga mara ngapi? Haizewekani)," Kalonzo said.





The Wiper boss also stated that he will not get into any alliance if it will not give him the ticket to run for the presidency.





"There will be no hesitation this time round. There will be no formation of alliances unless their final outcome is Kalonzo being in the ballot box,” he said.



