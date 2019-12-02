Monday December 2, 2019 -Central Organisation for Trade Unions (COTU) boss, Francis Atwoli, maintains that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not retire in 2022.





Speaking on Saturday, Atwoli insisted that the Head of State will not retire, adding that he has no doubt about his prediction.





“In 2017 during the Labour Day celebrations, I said we must change the Constitution.”





“I said Uhuru Kenyatta will not retire and I can confirm to you that this statement still stands,” he said.





Atwoli has been leading calls for having the President contesting for Prime Minister (PM) post, although he adds that the BBI team should have recommended a powerful PM seat.





This comes even as Uhuru seems to be blowing hot and cold over his plans when his term ends in 2022.





Deputy President William Ruto is keen to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, a move that has put him at loggerheads with ODM leader Raila Odinga.



