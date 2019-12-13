Friday December 13, 2019 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday engaged his supporters for the first time since being released on bail.





Addressing his followers online, the flamboyant governor expressed his gratitude to his family and all those who stood by him for the period he had been put behind bars.





He further gave an update about his health, disclosing that he was still receiving treatment at his home.





"Fellow Nairobians, the last few days have been a bit difficult.”





“However, I would like to thank my family, friends, well-wishers and all of you the great people of Nairobi for standing with me.





"I am home now and continuing with my treatment after posting bail yesterday through the assistance of my supporters, friends and family," stated the governor.





He further allayed fears of their being a vacuum at City after the court barred him from setting foot in his office, saying he is still in charge and still calling the shots.





“Why are you guys writing about a crisis at City Hall? There is one thing you don’t understand; that is I am still the governor and I still call the shots because the magistrate did not say that I have to step down,” said Sonko.





Sonko was arrested in a dramatic fashion in Voi on Friday, December 6, 2019.



