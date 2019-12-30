Monday, December 30, 2019 -East Africa’s finest socialite, Zari Hassan, forced haters to eat a humble pie after she paraded her fleet of guzzlers with customized number plates and huge mansion that almost resembles a palace after she landed in home-country Uganda for holidays.





The light skinned socialite rubbished rumours that she is going broke and proved that she is still the boss lady after parading the expensive cars and palatial mansion.





Besides being a showbiz guru, Zari has several businesses that she runs including a college in South Africa which she started with her late tycoon husband.





See the photos that she shared to show her posh lifestyle.















