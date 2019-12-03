Tuesday December 3, 2019 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said that he has no business in opposing Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader, Raila Odinga, over his views on the controversial Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Speaking in Siaya, Murkomen said he has no problem with Raila Odinga giving more suggestions on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report for the prosperity of Kenya.





However, the Senate Majority Leader insisted that all players should be involved whenever such recommendations are made to strike a consensus.





"If Baba (Raila) says that there is something we forgot and should be added, I will not oppose it.”





“We should sit down and look at the items and come with a consensus," he said.





"If it requires a referendum, we shall bring it to the people.”





“I don't want politics of hatred.”





“We don't want name-calling because nobody knows the future.”





“In 2007, Ruto worked with Raila, anything is possible," he added.





Deputy President William Ruto, whom Murkomen supports, wants the report to be taken to Parliament while Mr. Odinga is rooting for a referendum.





National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has already ruled out a Parliamentary initiative, arguing that it's unprocedural.



