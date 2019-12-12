Thursday, December 12, 2019 -Last weekend, it was pomp and colour as Jamaican singer, Chris Martin, gave an electrifying performance at Impala grounds in Nairobi.





The concert which was well attended was full of drama - from revelers being mercilessly mugged to a thirsty man alleged to be gay storming the stage and attempting to harass the singer sexually.





A video that has emerged online shows the thirsty dude storming the stage and attempting to kiss the singer, who reacted in shock after he was caught off guard.





Luckily, his body-guards acted fast and chased him out of stage.





Watch video.







