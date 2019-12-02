Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - City socialite, Huddah Monroe, has raised a storm on social media with her comments about a popular plus size singer who posed nude for the gram.





The actress/singer by the name Lizzo, who is known for promoting body positivity, had nothing on in the photos, save for her long hair used to protect her modesty.





However, Huddah feels that people are promoting obesity in the name of body confidence.





Taking to Instagram, the petite socialite wrote: “Why is it ok to shame skinny women, call them skinny, lacking meat, etc.





“When a fat woman is fat, she can’t be called that coz that will be termed as body shaming? Lol.





“They swear she is confident in her own skin and call her thick. B*tch is FATTT.





“In capital letters. Let us stop lying to these women and promote healthy living,”





