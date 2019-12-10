Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - Search engine giant, Google, has released a list of the trending searches by Kenyans this year.
Marathon world record holder, Eliud Kipchoge, and former Safaricom CEO, the late Bob Collymore, were the most searched personalities on Google in Kenya this year.
Others include the late Benga singer, John DeMathew, who perished in a road accident along Thika Road on August 18 and late Bomet Governor, Joyce Laboso, who died after a brave 2 decade battle with cancer, the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Dutch businessman, Tob Cohen, who was brutally murdered and his body dumped in a sewer tank at his fancy Kitusuru home.
On the ‘How to’ category, Kenyans were searching how to make a baby boy, how to make money and how to file returns using P9 form
Check out the lists of Top 10 trending searches by Kenyans in 2019 in every category below.
Top Trending News Searches
1. Form one selection 2020
2. Huduma Number
3. Likoni Ferry tragedy
4. Building Bridges Initiative report
5. Ethiopian air crash
6. KCPE results 2019
7. Kibra elections
8. Dusit Riverside attack
9. Eliud Kipchoge INEOS
10. Census 2019
Top Trending Local Personalities
1. Bob Collymore
2. Eliud Kipchoge
3. John DeMathew
4. Joyce Laboso
5. Ken Okoth
6. Tob Cohen
7. Mike Sonko
8. Jonathan Moi
9. Ivy Wangechi
10. Esther Arunga
Top Trending Global Personalities
1. Robert Mugabe
2. Oliver Mtukudzi
3. Nipsey Hussle
4. David Luiz
5. Bruno Fernandes
6. Dwayne Johnson
7. Harry Maguire
8. Nicholas Pepe
9. Jussie Smollet
10. Kevin Hart
Top Trending General “How to” Searches
1. How to file returns using P9 form
2. How to apply for a passport
3. How to start a business
4. How to make money
5. How to drive a manual car
6. How to be successful in life
7. How to get a baby boy
8. How to check CRB status
9. How to check kcpe results 2019
10. How to get pregnant
Top Trending Tech “How to” Searches
1. How to download videos from YouTube
2. How to create a website
3. How to take care of a phone
4. How to hack wifi
5. How to track a phone number
6. How to convert pdf to word
7. How to hack a phone
8. How to track a lost phone
9. How to create a YouTube channel
10. How to pay parking in Nairobi
Top Trending “What is” Searches
1. What is census?
2. What is huduma number
3. What is xenophobia
4. What is cancer
5. What is INEOS
6. What is housing census
7. What is population census
8. What is BBI
9. What is aflatoxin
10. What is happening in Sudan
Top Trending Sports Searches
1. Africa Cup of Nations 2019
2. UEFA Nations League
3. ICC World Cup 2019
4. Rugby World Cup
5. EPL
6. Women’s World Cup 2019
7. Kariobangi Sharks vs Everton
8. Zarika vs Phiri
9. Champions League finals
10. New York Marathon 2019
Top Trending Movies & TV Shows
1. Game of Thrones Season 8
2. Money Heist Season 3
3. Avengers Endgame
4. Bird Box
5. When They See Us
6. Sex and the City movie
7. Captain Marvel
8. Lion King
9. Hobbs and Shaw
10. Joker
