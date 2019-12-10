Tuesday December 10, 2019 - A meeting held at State House and attended by powerful Government officials most of whom have been at loggerheads with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko sealed the fate of the Governor.





Highly placed sources revealed that the meeting was attended by Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, State House Comptroller, Kinuthia Mbugua, among others and was aimed at informing Uhuru Kenyatta about the planned arrest of Sonko.





Sources further revealed that Uhuru had to be informed about the looming arrest to avoid being caught off-guard, considering that Sonko is the Governor of Nairobi which is an economic hub in Africa.

After Uhuru gave the greenlight, it was all systems go as those involved planned how to execute the arrest.





To avoid demonstrations in the city as a result of Sonko’s arrest, a special meeting of top city security officers was summoned.





It was agreed first that the anti-riot police be on standby and when DPP Noordin Haji was announcing the planned arrest of Sonko and other suspects, they be ready to counter any eventuality.





Then a special unit under Nairobi County Police Operations was formed to hunt down Sonko and that is how he ended up in police custody.



