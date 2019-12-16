Monday, December 16, 2019

- A social media user has narrated how his mother’s behaviours abruptly changed after she joined Prophet David Owuor’s cult which is disguised as a church.





The social media user narrated how his mother who has been a member of the controversial church since 2010 only focused on “glory” and getting to heaven and forgot to better her life.





She would trash any efforts to better her life, claiming that she was busy preparing for the rapture.





But lately, she has opened her eyes and realized that the church is more of a cult and her life has been totally messed up by the controversial prophet.





