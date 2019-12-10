Tuesday December 10, 2019 - A Nairobi-based advocate and a former journalist with The Standard Group has revealed that he is celebrating the incarceration of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, for stealing Sh 357 million from the County.





In a post on social media on Tuesday journalist, Wahome Thuku said he is over the moon because of the arrest of Sonko, who thought he was untouchable even after conning many Kenyans.





Here is Wahome Thuku full post.





“ THE fall of Mike Gideon Mbuvi Sonko from City Hall is the biggest news I can celebrate.”

“I got the information first hand.”





“Then you come here telling me how I should elect him Governor.”





“May he never find peace till he repays that money. # Truth2019 ,” Wahome wrote.



