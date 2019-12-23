Monday December 23, 2019 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have confirmed the arrest of Treasury Director of Resource Mobilization, Jackson Kinyanjui, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Sunday night.





In a statement on Monday, DCI said Kinyanjui is one of the masterminds of the Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.





The suspect was arrested immediately after landing from the United States.





“Jackson Njau Kinyanjui; a wanted fraud suspect was last night arrested upon his arrival from the USA at JKIA following orders issued by DCI headquarters on 22nd July 2019.”

“The suspect [is] wanted for the offence of fraud regarding the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal and was stopped by immigration officers before being handed over to DCI detectives,” reads part of the statement.





Kinyanjui was earlier charged in court as investigations continue.





"Upon interrogation, he alleged that he had been cleared to travel on securing his passport from Milimani Law Courts after a previous arrest. He remains in police custody as further investigations ensue," DCI stated.





Kinyanjui is said to have plotted the looting together with former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, and former PS, Kamau Thugge.



